Elliott Loses In Court; Cowboys Prep For 6-Game Absence

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys will prepare to play the next six games without Ezekiel Elliott as on Monday night U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the Second District of New York denied the NFLPA’s injunction request, meaning the star running back’s six-game suspension is back on.

The ruling by the judge in Elliott’s case against the NFL, which is attempting to punish him for a domestic violence case that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones argued on Sunday was something short of “a fair shot,” can be appealed by Elliott’s side. But while the many legal twists and turns in this case have created suspense about when the battle would ever end, experts suggest that Elliott has realistically reached the end of his options.

Said Jones on Sunday, after Elliott starred in Dallas’ win at Washington: “Zeke has in no way, by any standard in this country, done anything wrong. He’s done nothing wrong. The league has tried to say that he’s done something that we disagree with. We all don’t agree with that. I want him to get a fair shot and he deserves that.”

Both Elliott and the NFL have been given assorted “shots” here, all resulting from the six-game ban handed down after a year-long investigation into allegations of domestic violence by Elliott’s estranged girlfriend. Jones’ point is that the legal system never found Elliott guilty of anything, and really, it still has not.

What the court has found is that the NFL was within its right to punish its player.

And as 4-3 Dallas prepares to hand the ball off to Elliott backups Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith, that right is about to be exercised.