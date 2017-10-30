Grapevine Police Searching For Female Credit Card Thief

GRAPEVINE (KRLD) – Police in Grapevine are looking for a woman who is stealing credit cards and using them at nearby Walmart stores.

On just Saturday, October 21, the woman went into three different businesses within a mile of one another and stole credit cards from the employees. “[She] went into the back offices where she’s not authorized to go,” said Amanda McNew with the Grapevine Police Department, “stole wallets out of purses that were left there by employees.”

The thief then immediately went to a Walmart store and used the cards that she had just stolen, before the cardholders could freeze their accounts. “She went from the business, to using the cards, and then back again,” explained McNew.

The Walmart stores where the thief used the stolen cards are in Grapevine, Bedford and Arlington.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the Grapevine Police Department at 817-410-8127.