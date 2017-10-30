Judge Denies Elliott Preliminary Injunction, Suspension Is Back On

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott must immediately begin serving his six-game suspension after a judge from the Southern District Court in New York denied him a preliminary injunction in his case against the NFL.

On Monday, Judge Katherine Pok Failla disagreed with her colleague Judge Paul Crotty’s decision to give the Cowboys running back a temporary restraining order.

Ezekiel Elliott leaves courthouse in NY (CBS11)

The case was initially assigned to Failla, however, she was on vacation and unable to hear the case. Tasked with filling in for Failla, Crotty gave Elliott a temporary restraining order on October 17 and left the ruling for his colleague to make upon her return.

Elliott must immediately begin serving his suspension while the full case plays out in the Southern District Court.

Elliott will now miss games against Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, L.A. (Chargers), Washington and New York (Giants).

He’ll be eligible to return on December 17 against the Oakland Raiders.

Here is the judge’s ruling:

