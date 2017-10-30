McKinney Pool Party Video Used In A McKinney High School Classroom

McKINNEY (CBS11) – A class inside McKinney High School examines criminal justice, the class showed the pool party video. The teenager at the heart of the video is a student there.

There was no school for students for on Monday, but the single day break for kids did not apply to teachers and staff and that gave attorney Kim T. Cole a chance to talk to the school’s principal.

“The principal acknowledged this should not have happened,” says Cole.

The video from two years ago showing police breaking up a teen pool party, turned into a national debate over police conduct.

Former McKinney police officer Eric Casebolt is shown running, using profanity, even pulling his weapon. But his grabbing of then 15-year-old Dejarria Becton, a teenager in a swimsuit and forcing her to the ground is part of a civil lawsuit against the city.

Friday, classmates of Dejarria Becton were shown the video in class a criminal justice course.

Shashona Becton, Dejarria’s aunt says social media bullying quickly followed. “That she deserved what happened, she should’ve left, bringing back emotions she had two years ago, so I was just concerned about her.”

“This was a horrific experience for her. Something she has to live with for the rest of her life. And to come to school where she should feel safe, this problematic,” commented Cole.

McKinney ISD officials said today an apology was provided to Djarria and her family, and the video will not be used in class while she is a student here.

A spokesman said a criminal justice teacher was using the video as a learning opportunity for students, but did not fully consider the sensitivity of the issue, knowing one or more students in the video attend McKinney High School.

We were told the principal of the school did not know the video, along with a police officer were part of the class presentation.

Djarria’s attorney said the video should be used as a teaching tool, but not while the teens directly involved are enrolled at the school.