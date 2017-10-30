Off Duty Mansfield Officer Shoots And Kills Dog In Front Of Owners

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW) — The Mansfield owners of a Great Dane say a neighborhood police officer who was off duty and walking his own dog near their home shot and killed their dog.

Mansfield Police confirmed one of their officers shot and killed the dog after he reported it charged at him.

However, Cezar’s owners Carol Evans and Jeff Wempa say they find that hard to believe.

The owners do say Cezar got lose Sunday night sometime after the Cowboys game and went out front where they were at along with several neighborhood kids that were playing outside.

Carol Evans says she went after Cezar who walked over to the off duty officer to try and pull him back.

She says that’s when the shot was fired.

Evans added, “I was literally inches away from him getting ready to grab Cezar and the next thing he reached into his jacket and pulled his gun out.”

The dog whimpered back across the street to his house leaving a trail of blood behind.

His owners say they tried rushing him to the hospital but Cezar died on the way.

Garrett Martinez is a neighbor who was outside as well with his kids helping keep an eye on them.

He says what disturbs him just as much as the dog’s death is that the officer fired his gun so close to the kids.

Martinez said, “Extremely bothered. My kids have never heard that sound and then to see them hear that and see the blood and the whimpering of the dog that he had fallen in love with just breaks my heart.”

Mansfield police say the investigation into the shooting is now being handled by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s office.

They did say the unnamed officer used his personal gun in the shooting.

No word on whether the officer is facing any disciplinary actions at this time.