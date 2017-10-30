Tiger Woods To Return To Golf At 2017 Hero World Challenge

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/CBS Sports) – Tiger Woods announced that he will make his long-anticipated return to professional golf in November at his own charity event, the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

Woods has not played competitive golf in nine months and was recently given the all-clear by his doctor to return to the game.

I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge. https://t.co/z5tn5aARUY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 30, 2017

Woods will compete along with 17 others from November 2 to December 3 in Albany, Bahamas.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods said in an announcement. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury.”

Among those joining Woods in the field are Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Alex Noren, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Kisner and Daniel Berger.