Cool Halloween Rain Today, Record Heat Thursday

*Yesterday High: 77; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 73; Normal Low: 52*
- Rain moves in this afternoon.
- Decent shot of rain moving out by 7pm (West of Mid Cities).
- Warming fast tomorrow…..Record heat Thursday!!
- Staying warm and dry through the weekend.
- Next cold front NEXT Tuesday.
- 47” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Halloween: Increasing clouds. Rain moves in early afternoon (70% chance). 20 degrees below normal today! High: Low to mid 50s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Rain moves out late this evening. (30% chance). Remaining cool. Low: Mid 40s. Wind: Lt. Var.
Wednesday. Partly cloudy and MUCH warmer. High: Upper 70s. Wind: South 10-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warm west winds bring more warmth! High: Near 90 (Record 87 degrees – 2012).
Friday – Sunday: More of the same…sunshine with ABOVE normal temperatures. NO RAIN! Highs: Mid to upper 80s. Lows: 60s.
Monday: No changes…Mostly sunny and warm. High: Mid 80s.