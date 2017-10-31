Judge Denies Elliott Team’s Emergency Stay Request, 2nd Circuit Next

NEW YORK (105.3 The Fan) – Attornies for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott have filed an emergency motion Tuesday afternoon for an injunction pending an appeal.
The request means that the NFL Players Association is asking the judge from the Southern District Court in New York to reconsider her ruling given on Monday evening.
Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied the NFLPA’s preliminary injunction request, meaning that the star running back’s six-game suspension is back on.
If Judge Failla doesn’t reverse her decision to dissolve the temporary restraining order given to Elliott, The NFL Players Association will then ask the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene.
Elliott and his legal team requested a decision by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
If the suspension stands, Elliott will miss games against Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia Los Angeles (Chargers), Washington and New York (Giants).
He’ll be eligible to return on December 17 against the Oakland Raiders.
Earlier Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Elliott was a “victim of an over-correction” by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.