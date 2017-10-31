Exxon Settles Pollution Case With Feds By Upgrading 8 Plants

DALLAS (AP) — Exxon Mobil is settling air pollution cases with the Trump administration by promising to spend about $300 million on pollution-control technology at several plants along the Gulf Coast.
Federal officials said Tuesday that the settlement will prevent thousands of tons of future pollution, including cancer-causing benzene, in eight petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana.
The settlement ends allegations that Irving-based Exxon violated the federal Clean Air Act by releasing excess emissions of harmful pollutants.
Exxon says it will install and operate pollution-control and monitoring technology at petrochemical plants in Baytown, Beaumont and Mont Belvieu, Texas, and near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Justice Department and the state of Colorado announced a smaller settlement over pollution charges against Denver-based PDC Energy Inc.
