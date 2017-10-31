Jerry Jones: Alfred Morris To Get More Carries With Elliott Suspended

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Jerry Jones says the Cowboys will deploy three running backs to fill in for the now-suspended Ezekiel Elliott.

While Jones is obviously disappointed with a judge in New York ruling against Elliott on Monday, he’s pleased with how the team has protected itself in case the running back ultimately had to miss six games.

“It’s fair to say that this is a takeaway for the Cowboys. That’s almost trite (to say),” Jones told Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan. “On the other hand, what kind of job have we done to prepare if you don’t have Zeke. But what we have done in my view is really and not only (Alfred) Morris and (Darren) McFadden, but we got (Rod) Smith that’s also a really big back that’s impressed everybody.

Jones was then asked if Morris, who’s been the change of pace back behind Elliott the entire season, would be the starter or if he’d split duties with McFadden?

“It’s not that simple but certainly he’ll get more carries and McFadden should be a big part of this thing, and like I said Rod Smith is a big part of it too,” Jones said.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the Southern District Court in New York denied Elliott’s request for a preliminary injunction – resulting in Elliott’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy to take effect.