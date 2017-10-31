Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliot “Victim Of Over-Correction” By Roger Goodell

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Following the recent court decision to uphold the 6-game suspension against Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the decision “absolutely ” was made to appease the public.

“The ruling has more to do with the scope of the Commissioner’s authority, not really a bearing over whether Zeke is guilty of domestic violence or not” said Jones. “I am very troubled by the swings we’ve had.”

“Two years ago this wouldn’t be an issue, before Ray Rice, this wouldn’t be an issue because the Commissioner shows where he really wants to come down, when he did Ray Rice” said Jerry Jones.

If you recall, Rice was given a two-game suspension by the NFL for a domestic violence charge. But after video surfaced of Rice punching his then girlfriend, the NFL beefed up its domestic violence policy and the Ravens untimately released Rice – followed by the NFL suspending him indefinitely.

“Institutions have always been in the process of correcting…usually behind the curve. Then they really react, then they turn around and overreact, and they have to come back to the middle” said Jones.

When asked about his thoughts of the Houston Texans players taking a knee this past weekend over comments from team owner Robert McNair, Jones defended his fellow owner saying, “He did not and was not talking about the players.”

“We’ve joked for years, nothing you say is in confidence” Jones said about things leaking from the NFL owners meetings.

