CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 

Judge Orders Texas Housing Agency To Repair Harvey Damage

Filed Under: Courts, damage, Eviction, flood damage, flooding, Houston, Houston Housing Authority, Hurricane Harvey, public housing authority, senior-living apartment complex, Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has blocked Houston’s public housing authority from evicting residents of a senior-living apartment complex that was damaged by heavy rains following Hurricane Harvey.

Residents filed a complaint after the Houston Housing Authority issued 5-day eviction notices to more than 100 residents because of flood damage in the building’s basement and first floor. An authority official said the building’s electrical and fire safety systems were damaged and a fire could start at any time.

Late Friday, Harris County District Court Judge Daryl L. Moore sided with residents. The judge said the building wasn’t largely unusable or unlivable, and until the agency could prove otherwise, ordered the agency not to terminate residents’ leases.

Moore also set a 45-day deadline for the agency to conduct repairs and have the property re-inspected.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch