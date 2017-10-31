Driver Of Rented Truck Hits People On NYC Bike Path, Multiple Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people around 3:05 ET Tuesday, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing what appeared to be a gun, police and witnesses said.

At least eight people are dead and 15 hurt and the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The New York Police Department said one person identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida is in custody.

Witnesses reported to police NYC terror suspect yelled “Allah Akbar” when exiting truck, CBS News confirms.

The suspect then struck a school bus and came out carrying two guns. A paint ball and pellet gun were recovered from the scene.

“It’s a very painful day in our city. Just to be clear, this was an act of terror. A cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians,” said New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

“Our first responders did an extraordinary job. We have the finest security on the globe,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The police department said it was unclear whether anyone was shot or whether the injured were all struck by the vehicle.

Police say the man was shot by officers and is in custody.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the vehicle that drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center and struck several people.

President Trump tweeted about it.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president and New York native has been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and “will be continually updated as more details are known.”

Sanders says, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”



A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers Street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people. Another witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, “He has a gun! He has a gun!”

Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him.

He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand.

Uber driver Chen Yi said he saw a truck plow into people on a popular bike path adjacent to the West Side Highway. He said he then heard seven to eight shots and then police pointing a gun at a man kneeling on the pavement.

“I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,” Yi said.

His passenger, Dmitry Metlitsky, said he also saw police standing near a man who was on his knees with his hands up, and another man bleeding on the ground nearby. He said the truck had also collided with a small school bus and one other vehicle.

