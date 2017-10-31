Netflix Suspends ‘House Of Cards’ Production Over Spacey Allegations

Streaming entertainment mogul Netflix says it’s suspending production on the popular drama ‘House of Cards‘ following harassment allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

The Washington D.C. based drama was filming it’s 6th season when real-life allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the show’s star, Kevin Spacey.

According to reports, filming has been suspended until “further notice.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed , actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey befriended him while they both performed on Broadway shows. Rapp was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1986, he said. At the end of the night, an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, Rapp said.

Rapp, who is now 46 and starring in the TV show “Star Trek: Discovery”, said he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked conversations about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Spacey, who is now 58, spoke publicly about his sexual orientation for the first time Sunday on Twitter.

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women,” he said. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Spacey, who has fiercely protected his private life, had never disclosed his sexuality before but said Rapp’s story encouraged him to speak.

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior,” he said.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement Tuesday.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information.