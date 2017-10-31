Two North Texas Republican Congressman Not Running For Re-Election

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
LATEST: Multiple Dead And Injured In Possible Domestic Terrorism Incident In Lower Manhattan

Two North Texas Republican Congressman Not Running For Re-Election

By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Congress, House Financial Services Committee, Jeb Hensarling, re-election, Republicans, Sam Johnson, SMU

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – In an announcement that caught some North Texas political watchers off-guard, Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling of Dallas has announced he’s not running for re-election.

hensarling 111323726 Two North Texas Republican Congressman Not Running For Re Election

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) (credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson says, “Big surprise.  I didn’t expect it.  I was surprised when I heard it because he’s an energetic battler in Congress.”

Hensarling, first elected in 2002, will walk away from Capitol Hill when his term as Chairman of the powerful House Financial Services committee comes to an end next year.

In a statement, Hensarling says the political and personal timing seems right, “As the parents of two teenagers, Melissa and I know there are only a few years left before they leave and make their own way in life.  I want to be there for those years.”

While in Congress, Hensarling made a name for himself fighting against taxpayer bailouts and fighting for changing financial regulations put in place during the Obama administration, and for reforming Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

He was also once Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the fourth highest leadership position in the House.

Now, Professor Jillson says expect a free-for-all among Republicans to fill his seat.  “I think there’ll be a lot of people just this afternoon are calling friends, calling campaign managers, preparing to announce.”

gettyimages 482216342 Two North Texas Republican Congressman Not Running For Re Election

(credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In addition to Hensarling, Republican Congressman Sam Johnson of Plano, a prisoner of war in Vietnam for seven years, is also retiring from Congress next year.

Both Johnson’s and Hensarling’s districts are safe for the GOP.

Jillson says, “Jeb won that district by 50 or 60 points against light opposition.  Donald Trump won the district by 30 points, so it’s a deep red district.”

Hensarling’s district includes E. Dallas and Dallas County, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and other counties southeast of the Metroplex.

Other Republican members of Congress from North Texas issued statements praising Hensarling.

Representative Kenny Marchant of Coppell said, “His leadership in Congress will be missed, but his legacy of fighting for conservative principles will remain.”

Congressman Roger Williams of Austin said, “I will miss working every day with my friend, and the House will miss his conservative leadership.”

Representative Michael Burgess of Lewisville tweeted, “We’ll miss his leadership and service to the people of Texas and all Americans.”

 

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch