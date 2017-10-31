CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 

Pro Football Hall Of Fame: Veterans Get In Free In November

Filed Under: active military members, canton, Football, free admission, Military, NFL, Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame, veterans

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame says veterans and active military members will receive free admission to its museum in Ohio during November as part of an effort to honor the military.

The offer comes amid debate over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustices, particularly against African-Americans.

The hall in Canton says the offer of free admission for each veteran plus one guest is funded through support from The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, based in nearby Akron.

The hall says the free admission special is in line with its mission of promoting the game’s values.

Its Veterans Day event on Saturday includes a special exhibit to profile the military and football careers of several athletes.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch