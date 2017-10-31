Senator Calls For Immediate Resignation Of 3 Dallas County Schools Board Members

DALLAS (CBS11) – A state senator isn’t waiting for voters to make changes at Dallas County Schools.

Senator Don Huffines, R-Dallas, is calling for the immediate resignation of three board members, calling claims of a complete overhaul and new leadership “patently false.”

The letter requesting the resignation comes as early voting has started on a ballot measure to shut down the agency. DCS has faced mounting criticism for safety violations, and budget shortfalls.

In a letter sent Monday, Huffines was responding to claims from DCS leaders they have turned the transportation agency around.

“Whatever the case,” he wrote, “you are responsible for the dangerous, unreliable and corrupt track record of DCS while you served on the board…”

In an interview Tuesday, Huffines said nothing had changed since the current leadership group has been in place.

“That board was responsible for everything that went on in this organization, and they need to be held accountable,” he said.

When asked for a response, one of the trustees targeted by the resignation demand, C.W. Whitaker, wrote to CBS11 “I have no comments to the letter. I have not read it and the citizens will make the call on the 7th… I’m here for the safety of the kids.”

Tuesday afternoon, the board responded with a formal statement:

“The new DCS is a changed organization. Our team of dedicated staff, drivers and leadership worked overtime to return the organization to its high standard of excellence with all business decisions. Our actions demonstrate that we are committed to getting back to what we do best: strengthening education through service. Since the change of leadership, our policies have been strengthened and enforced. We are passionate about serving the students, districts and communities and have their best interests in mind. Transporting students safely to school each and every day is something we love to do and will continue to do.”