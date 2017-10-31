CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Students Taken To Hospital After School Bus Crash In Fort Worth

Filed Under: Northwest Independent School District, Northwest ISD, School Bus Accident, School Bus Crash, school bus driver

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Several people were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Fort Worth.

The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Alliance Gateway and Alta Vista Road.

(credit: Suzanne McCafferty/CBS 11 News)

Northwest Independent School District pokeswoman Emily Conklin said the school bus was carrying 39 kids when the crash happened.

A driver and at least two students were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials with the district issued a statement that said, in part –

“The bus driver and students acted quickly and appropriately in response to the accident. Parents are in the process of being contacted by district officials, and another bus arrived to transport the remaining students to school. Fort Worth firefighters and police responded to the scene after the accident.”

The students onboard were from two different high schools — Byron Nelson High School in Fort Worth and Steele Accelerated High School in Roanoke.

There has been no official word on what caused the crash, but emergency dispatchers say the 911 calls that came in were reporting a vehicle that ran a red light had hit the bus.

