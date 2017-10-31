Texas AG Demand Gas Stations Pay Up For Harvey Price Gouging

AUSTIN (AP) — The state has formally notified 127 gas stations that they were guilty of price gouging during the Hurricane Harvey emergency.
Ironically, a statement Monday from the Texas Attorney General’s Office says numerous violations involved gas stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, an area where the weather was virtually unaffected by the storm.
Attorney General Ken Paxton said the stations will have an opportunity to resolve the gouging complaints with the AG’s office. Otherwise, they face possible court action. Businesses found in violation would face civil penalties of up to $20,000 per violation as well as refund requirements.
The statement said the price-gouging investigation continues.
During the Harvey emergency, the AG’s Consumer Protection Division received about 5,500 price-gouging complaints.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)