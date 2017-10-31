Two Officers Hurt During Arlington Standoff

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – Arlington police say a shoot-out between their SWAT team and suspects inside a home on the 4300 block of Kelly Hill in South Arlington on Tuesday evening has left one officer shot multiple times and taken to JPS hospital, a second officer with minor injuries to a hand, and an apparent suspect “down” according to authorities.

According to the police department, the officer was responsive when he left the scene. He was taken to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth, where he was joined by his family. Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson visited the hospital Tuesday evening. “Our officer is alert, stable, and receiving excellent care,” he wrote in a tweet, thanking people for prayers of support. The officer has not yet been identified. As a member of the department SWAT team, he would have worn body armor while serving a warrant, which likely included a bulletproof vest and helmet. Arlington police say he remains in guarded but stable condition.

The “down” suspect’s condition was not known because officers still have not been able to access the house and get to that person.

Lt. Chris Cook says the SWAT team was at the house around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon to serve a drug warrant when the people inside more than likely noticed the police were coming for them.

Lt. Cook added, “we believe somehow the suspects saw them approaching and advancing, and there were shots fired at our officers.”

Anesa Guevara a neighbor who lives across the street from the scene says she heard the gun shot and saw the police officer go down.

She added, “…then I saw another officer pulling him by the back of his collar and he was completely on the floor.”

Investigators also added they do have several others who were inside the house in their custody for purposes of questioning.

Some neighbors were told to shelter in place while others were evacuated.

As of 9 PM Tuesday night police were conducting clearing operations of the house by deploying and spread gas throughout the house.