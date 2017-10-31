CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 

Weinstein Gets Lifetime Ban From Producers Guild

Harvey Weinstein has been banned for life from the producers guild.

The Producers Guild of America announced Monday that Weinstein had resigned his membership, and the group opted to impose a lifetime ban on him. The guild called it an unprecedented step.

The guild’s board of directors had previously voted unanimously earlier this month to initiate termination proceedings against Weinstein.

Dozens of women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, while several others have accused the Oscar winner of raping them.

Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister has said the producer denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

