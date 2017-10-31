CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

White House Releases Official Trump Portrait

Filed Under: American Flag, Government, government buildings, Official Portrait, photo, Portrait, President Donald Trump, U.S. embassies, Vice President Mike Pence, White House

The White House is releasing official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday.

The two are smiling in their photos, captured in front of an American flag, with Trump wearing a blue tie and Pence in a red one. White House photographers Shealah Craighead and Myles Cullen made the photos of Trump and Pence, respectively.

official white house portrait White House Releases Official Trump Portrait

(Image via WhiteHouse.gov)

The photos are traditionally hung in government buildings across the country and in U.S. embassies world-wide. The release comes more than nine months after the pair was sworn-in, during which time the spaces were occupied by empty picture frames.

Trump sat for his official portrait in January, according to the White House schedule. The White House is not explaining the delay in release.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch