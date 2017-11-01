CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
As CBS Readies For the Cowboys, Dak Talks Tony Romo

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: CBS, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Tony Romo

FRISCO – Dak Prescott will be reunited this weekend with former teammate Tony Romo, the veteran who last year gave way to the surge of then-rookie Prescott into the job of No. 1 quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

romo As CBS Readies For the Cowboys, Dak Talks Tony Romo

Dak Prescott #4, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys talks with injured quarterback Tony Romo #8 (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Prescott was often deferential to Romo during that process, often saying things like, “It’s his team.”

And now that Dak is installed as the QB here and Romo is in the CBS booth, where he will work Sunday’s Chiefs-at-Dallas game, can we clearly say the Cowboys are now Prescott’s team?

“You could say that,” Prescott said, smiling, and still deferential to a point.

The two crossed paths at Jerry Jones’ Hall of Fame weekend in Canton three months ago. Outside of some texting, they will do again now, starting with Romo and partner Jim Nantz coming to The Star for production meetings with standout Cowboys like Prescott.

Said Prescott: “It will be cool to see him and talk to him.”

Prescott, like the rest of the Cowboys veterans, is aware of and impressed with Romo’s broadcasting work. Dak only has one tongue-in-cheek worry about the telecast, and no, it’s not over whether the old QB will be critical of the new one.

“I kind of expect him to be (critical),” Prescott said. “I hope he is.”

No, Prescott is aware of Romo’s knack for successfully predicting plays before they happen. That’s the area where Dak doesn’t want Tony to get too cozy.

“Hopefully he doesn’t call out and guess too many of our plays,” Prescott said. “He’ll still be very familiar with them. Hopefully he can stay away from that this week.”

