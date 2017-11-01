As CBS Readies For the Cowboys, Dak Talks Tony Romo

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO – Dak Prescott will be reunited this weekend with former teammate Tony Romo, the veteran who last year gave way to the surge of then-rookie Prescott into the job of No. 1 quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott was often deferential to Romo during that process, often saying things like, “It’s his team.”

And now that Dak is installed as the QB here and Romo is in the CBS booth, where he will work Sunday’s Chiefs-at-Dallas game, can we clearly say the Cowboys are now Prescott’s team?

“You could say that,” Prescott said, smiling, and still deferential to a point.

The two crossed paths at Jerry Jones’ Hall of Fame weekend in Canton three months ago. Outside of some texting, they will do again now, starting with Romo and partner Jim Nantz coming to The Star for production meetings with standout Cowboys like Prescott.

Said Prescott: “It will be cool to see him and talk to him.”

Prescott, like the rest of the Cowboys veterans, is aware of and impressed with Romo’s broadcasting work. Dak only has one tongue-in-cheek worry about the telecast, and no, it’s not over whether the old QB will be critical of the new one.

“I kind of expect him to be (critical),” Prescott said. “I hope he is.”

No, Prescott is aware of Romo’s knack for successfully predicting plays before they happen. That’s the area where Dak doesn’t want Tony to get too cozy.

“Hopefully he doesn’t call out and guess too many of our plays,” Prescott said. “He’ll still be very familiar with them. Hopefully he can stay away from that this week.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)