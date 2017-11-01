CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Bedford Man Run Over: “I Don’t Know How I’m Still Here”

By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: 2006-to-2010 Hyundai Elantra, Bedford, bedford police, Hit and Run, Jeff Paul, motorcycle, QuRon Simms, run over

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcycle rider who was hit from behind, run over and dragged in Bedford wants to know who hit him and why.

Bedford police are still searching from the driver of a four-door Hyundai who they believe collided with QuRon Simms, 22, on Saturday.

“I was driving and then all of a sudden… boom, boom, boom. From there, I was down,” said Simms. “I remember going underneath the car like I said and just tumbling. Tumbling and tumbling.”

Investigators said that Simms was exiting the northbound lanes of Highway 121 near Harwood Road when the driver plowed into him from behind, drove completely over Simms and continued without stopping to help.

“I don’t even know how I’m alive to be honest with you. I really don’t know how. Just God looking over me and just helping me out with this one because I legit should have be dead,” said Simms. “I don’t know how I’m still here.”

Simms can barely stand to watch the surveillance video police released that shows the moment of the collision.

The scrapes all along his helmet say it all.

“You’re riding on top of someone. A human being that’s on a motorcycle. That just, that gets to me. Too much right there. That’s disgusting,” said Simms.

The ligaments in his right leg are torn, chunks of his left calf are missing, his back is scrapped up from top to bottom and he is still facing more surgeries.

“Why did you want to run me over? Why did you do it? And why didn’t you stop and help me out?” questioned Simms.

Simms insisted that he was driving safe and is unaware of any road rage or other problems.

He is hoping that whoever was behind the wheel of the car that hit him does right and fesses up.

“Going home to their family, knowing what they did, not turning themselves in. That’s what gets to me,” said Simms.

Doctors have told Simms that he likely will not regain full strength to walk for at least one year.

He said that his days riding motorcycles are done.

Bedford police are searching for the driver of what they believe is a dark colored 2006-2010 Hyundai Elantra. Anyone with information should call police.

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Will probably be another unsolved crime.

