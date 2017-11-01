Cool Morning Clouds, But Afternoon Sun Will Warm Us Up

By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday High: 60; Rain 0.04”; Normal High: 73; Normal Low: 52*

  • Morning clouds-afternoon sun. Warmer today.
  • Warming fast tomorrow…..Record heat!
  • Isolated storms east of Dallas late Thursday into Friday.
  • Staying warm, dry and breezy through the weekend.
  • Next cold front NEXT Tuesday.
  • 47” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Warmer. High: Near 80. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Low: 59-63. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and VERY warm. Record-breaking heat! High: Near 90 (Record 87 degrees – 2012). Isolated storms (late) EAST of Dallas.

Friday – Sunday: More of the same…sunshine, breezy with ABOVE normal temperatures. NO RAIN! Highs: Mid to upper 80s. Lows: 60s.

Monday: No changes…Mostly sunny and warm. High: Mid 80s.

Tuesday. Mostly sunny. Our next cold front arrives. High: Near 80. Below normal temperatures return Wednesday.

