Dallas Police Hope Tattoo Will Help Identify Victim

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police are hoping a tattoo will give them the break they need in a death investigation.
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for help identifying a male victim between 28 and 50-years-old who was found off Five Mile Parkway near Kiest Park on August 15. He had a distinctive tattoo of a skull on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information should contact Detective J. Loeb at 214-671-3702 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and indictment.