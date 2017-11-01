Dallas Police Hope Tattoo Will Help Identify Victim

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Crime, crime stoppers, dallas police, Death, Five Mile Parkway, identify, information, reward, tattoo, victim

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police are hoping a tattoo will give them the break they need in a death investigation.

Dallas Police Detectives are asking for help identifying a male victim between 28 and 50-years-old who was found off Five Mile Parkway near Kiest Park on August 15. He had a distinctive tattoo of a skull on his left shoulder.

dpd skull tatto of victim Dallas Police Hope Tattoo Will Help Identify Victim

(Image via Dallas Police Department)

Anyone with information should contact Detective J. Loeb at 214-671-3702 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and indictment.

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch