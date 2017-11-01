Dallas Police Say Suspect Admitted To Fatal Stabbing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas have taken a man into custody after a fatal stabbing on Halloween night. The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 350 block of North Ervay Street, near the Majestic Theater.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck. The victim was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to Baylor Medical Center at Dallas. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

While still at the scene and speaking to witnesses, officers were able to locate the 44-year-old suspect, identified by officials as Leonard Rose. He was taken into custody and interviewed by homicide investigators.

Police stated that Rose admitted to the stabbing during his interview, but the motive for the attack is still not known. Rose has been charged with murder. The case remains under investigation.