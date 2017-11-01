Denton Teens Behind String Of Pizza Delivery Robberies

DENTON (CBSDFW) – Two Denton teens, believed to be behind a string of pizza robberies and home burglaries, have been caught.

Police say the 18 and 17 year olds would start by calling in a pizza delivery order.

“When the pizza delivery man got out, he left the car running and one of the teens came up behind him with a gun,” says officer Shane Kizer.

The teens then stole the driver’s phone and car.

Kizer says the teens did this on at least three different occasions and stole the driver’s vehicle twice.

“We eventually found one of the teens driving in one of the stolen vehicles. After a short chase he was apprehended and gave us the name of the other teen,” Kizer says.

Police believe the teens are behind home burglaries as well.

“We believe about four or five. We are looking to close several cases with the arrest of these two.”

Rolando Olvera has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, and a second

charge is pending.

Victor Chairez has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of Tampering with Identification Numbers, and one count of Evading Arrest. An additional charge of Aggravated Robbery is pending.

Kizer says more charges could be forthcoming.