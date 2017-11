A dog gets its head stuck in a metal gate and a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina comes to its rescue.

The entire incident was captured on Deputy John Boyd’s body camera. You can hear Boyd coax the dog over and talk to it while he works to get its head out of the gate.

The dog sits patiently for its freedom for several minutes. Once free, the dog sits down at Boyd’s feet as if to say, “thank you.”

The dog was taken to a shelter, but its owners didn’t come forward, so it was put up for adoption.