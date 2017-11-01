Dustin Hoffman Apologizes For Alleged Sexual Harassment

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dustin Hoffman is apologizing for the alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985, saying “it is not reflective of who I am.”

Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” She was left in tears, she wrote in a column Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-winner replied Wednesday morning in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Hoffman is the latest Hollywood name linked to a deluge of sexual harassment and assault allegations that have been levied against producer Harvey Weinstein, director Brett Ratner and writer-director James Toback. Harassment allegations have also been levied against actors Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

