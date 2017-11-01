GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

Filed Under: delay, GOP, House Republicans, Legislation, Politics, President Donald Trump, tax reform, Taxes, Tex

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are struggling to complete work on a sweeping tax proposal, delaying its public release by a day.

President Donald Trump has set an ambitious, by-Christmas timetable for passage of the legislation.

The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

But they couldn’t finalize details in time for their Wednesday deadline for a public rollout, and so moved it to Thursday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch