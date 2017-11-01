Mockingbird Footbridge To Open 6 Years Behind Schedule

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Mockingbird Footbridge To Open 6 Years Behind Schedule

By Brian New
Filed Under: Central Expressway, City Of Dallas, Katy Trail expansion project, Mockingbird footbridge, Pedestrian Bridge

DALLAS (CBS11) – Six years overdue, the highly anticipated Mockingbird pedestrian bridge is finally set to open Thursday.

The City of Dallas will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $17 million footbridge that crosses over Mockingbird Lane near Central Expressway.

mockingbird bridge 3 Mockingbird Footbridge To Open 6 Years Behind Schedule

Mockingbird footbridge (CBS11)

City leaders approved the bridge more than a decade ago as part of the Katy Trail expansion project.

mockingbird bridge 2 Mockingbird Footbridge To Open 6 Years Behind Schedule

Mockingbird footbridge (CBS11)

While the bridge was originally designed for recreation purposes, in recent years city council members and residents have highlighted the bridge’s added benefit of providing an alternative to pedestrians trying to cross Mockingbird Lane at street level.

Since December 2011, the date the city originally said the bridge would be open, 16 people trying to cross Mockingbird Lane near Central Expressway have been struck by vehicles.

Two of them were killed.

In April 2016, local film critic Gary Murray was attending a film festival at Mockingbird Station when he attempted to cross Mockingbird Lane.

garymurrayjpg e1461450806130 Mockingbird Footbridge To Open 6 Years Behind Schedule

Gary Murray (credit: Dallas International Film Festival)

Investigators said the 53-year-old had the right-of-way when a vehicle hit him. The drivers of the vehicle never stopped and, to this day, has not been caught.

Murray’s friend, John Strange, said knowing how safety-minded Murray was, he believes Murray would be alive today had the city finished the bridge on time.

“Do I think that the city failed us? Yes, I do,” Strange said. “What it took to get them off their duffs to get the project started was like pulling teeth. Still to this day I don’t understand why they kept stalling.”

City public works officials said issues with the design of the pedestrian bridge along with challenges acquiring the easement property have led to the delays in the multi-million-dollar bridge project.

Earlier this year former Dallas council member Angel Hunt voiced her frustrations with the delays in the project.

She said, “The fact of the matter is the deaths and the accidents were absolutely avoidable. There’s no reason for them to happen other than we delayed the bridge for too many years.”

Now that the bridge is finished done, friends of Murray want the bridge named in his honor. Many helped organize an online petition, gathering more than 300 signatures to turn into the city.

“Unfortunately, the word we got back comes down to we don’t have the millions it is going to cost to buy the naming rights,” Strange said. “They are going to sell the naming rights to this bridge.”

City officials said there is no immediate plans to name or sell the naming rights to the bridge.

A year before Murray’s death, 20-year-old Paul Miltenberger was also killed by a hit-and-run driver as he tried to cross the same section of road.

miltenberger pic Mockingbird Footbridge To Open 6 Years Behind Schedule

Paul Miltenberger, 20, a University of Missouri student from Southlake was killed by hit-and-run driver.

More from Brian New
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch