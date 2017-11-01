Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer recently moved from the fourth to the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, and is anticipated to become the second leading cause around 2020. More than 50,000 Americans will be diagnosed this year.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer and finding a cure. If you or anyone else that you know needs help, please call the PANCAN services team at 877-2-PANCAN.

PurpleStride walks are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Join PurpleStride DFW today.

