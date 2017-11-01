Students In Little Elm Get A Big Surprise

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW) – We see schools adding restaurants to teach culinary skills to students interested in that career path.

Students in Little Elm are getting something school district leaders believe no other classroom in Texas has.

A classroom on wheels.

Little Elm ISD has been looking for a way to also give its special needs students real world food service training.

So what better way to do that these days than with their very own food truck.

It was a jaw dropping moment for these three special needs students when they got their first glimpse.

“It’s cool!” one student says.

Outside and inside… a brand new fully equipped restaurant on wheels.

“To see their faces it was incredible it was just so authentic and that pure joy.”

It’s called ‘Table To Go’.

The full service food truck has gas powered grills for culinary students to learn how to make and serve what they’re learning in class.

Dr. Tony Tipton is the Executive Director of CTE, “We want to show our students every aspect of an industry right now food trucks in food trailers are very, very popular.”

The truck allows about two dozen special needs students to work alongside the 200 other classmates enrolled in culinary program and better prepare them for jobs after graduation.

“This very well could be a viable employment for some of our students someday,” says Tipton.

Once it’s equipped and students are trained they will be out serving the community at events and catering jobs early next year.