SWAT Officer Trying To Serve Drug Warrant Shot “Multiple” Times

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is dead and an Arlington Police Department SWAT officer recovering in the hospital this morning after being shot while trying to serve a drug warrant.

It all happened Tuesday afternoon at a house in 4300 block of Kelly Hill Drive in south Arlington.

Arlington police say a SWAT team was preparing to execute a narcotics search warrant at the house when at least one person inside saw the officers approaching and opened fire. Police returned fired, hitting a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Incident on Kelly Hill Dr has been resolved. One suspect pronounced deceased at the scene. Our injured officer has been admitted to hospital pic.twitter.com/IZlP3xunpB — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) November 1, 2017

When the gunfire was over one SWAT officer had been shot several times and another had injured his hand. The officer who was shot was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was stable but is expected to receive additional medical treatment some time today.

At the hospital with our officer. Our officer is alert, stable and receiving excellent care. Thank you for your prayers of support — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) October 31, 2017

The second officer had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

After the shooting police shutdown the area, ordered some neighbors to shelter in place inside their homes and used a gap in a fence to evacuate others as they secured the scene.

Police say a rifle was found near the body of the suspect who was shot and killed. Late Tuesday night Arlington police Lieutenant Chris Cook said there were a number of other people they’re talking to who are “related” to the incident. “We do have four individuals detained. No one has been arrested or charged at this point,” he adding, “We do procedures — like checking to make sure they don’t have gun residue on their hands — because it’s possible we might have had a second shooter.”

Investigators say the crime scene is extensive and they were still at the scene Wednesday morning. “There’s even some bullet holes at the house across the street from when the officers first approached… when they were trying to make entry into the house and the shooting started,” Lt. Cook explained.

Neither the names of the deceased suspect or the injured SWAT officers have been released.