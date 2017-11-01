Tony Romo To Return To AT&T Stadium As Broadcaster

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tony Romo will call his first Cowboys game this Sunday at AT&T Stadium when Dallas takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Romo, who’s in his first season as the lead NFL analyst on CBS, has received rave reviews for his ability to see a play before it happens.

When asked about Romo’s return and his success in the booth so far, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett heaped praise on No. 9.

“He does a fantastic job. It doesn’t surprise me one bit. He knows football inside and out. He’s got a great personality. He’s a very charming guy,” Garrett said at his daily press conference. “He’s taken it by storm from what I hear. And it’ll be fun to be around him. I haven’t seen him much. We’ve been busy, he’s been busy. I’ve been very fortunate to be around him and he’s made my life way better.”

Romo, has yet to publicly comment on his return to AT&T Stadium, although it’s expected that he will shortly.

Back in September, Romo spoke highly of his opportunity to call games.

“It’s been really enjoyable. I get to stay in football and that’s been really exciting. Having someone like Jim Nantz next to you, he’s made me look pretty good,” Romo said on September 28. “You don’t realize how much of a team it is until you get here. I can remember in the first game, I made a comment, just something small and I was like ‘here comes a run to the left’ and Jim goes ‘And a run to the left’ and he just accentuates your point a little bit. Some of the little things that he does are really brilliant and it’s been really fun to work with someone so talented.”

Shortly after Romo was hired in April, the former Cowboys quarterback was overjoyed when talking about the opportunity with CBS. “I’m very excited. I’m very happy and I’m really lucky,” he told The Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s a unique situation I get to go into and it’s a privilege to be able to talk about the game. Not everyone gets that opportunity … and I don’t take that for granted.”

Romo’s last regular-season snap at home for the Cowboys came on Thanksgiving in 2015 when he broke his collarbone for the second time that season. Romo will return to AT&T Stadium in week 12 when Dallas hosts the San Diego Chargers on Thanksgiving.

The former 10-year starter was released by Dallas the same day he was introduced as play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz’s new partner in early April. Romo lost his job to rookie Dak Prescott while out with a back injury last season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)