Trump Faults Schumer, ‘Diversity’ Immigration In NYC Attack

Filed Under: deadly truck attack, Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, Immigration, Merit Based immigration, New York City Attack, President Donald Trump, social media, Twitter, Uzbekistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling for “Merit Based immigration” following the deadly truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11.

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday’s attack “came into our country through what is called the `Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty.”

Officials said the attacker is an immigrant from Uzbekistan who came to the U.S. legally in 2010. They haven’t said whether he came in through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which covers immigrants from countries with low rates of immigration to the U.S.

gettyimages 868797332 Trump Faults Schumer, Diversity Immigration In NYC Attack

Photograph from St. Charles County Dept. of Corrections in the midwestern US state of Missouri on October 31, 2017 shows Sayfullah Habibullahevic Saipov, the suspectecd driver who killed eight people in New York on October 31, 2017, (Photo ST. CHARLES COUNTY DEPT. OF CORR/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump tweeted, “We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter).”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch