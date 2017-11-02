CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
As Astros Win World Series, 7 MLB Teams Still Await 1st Title

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Who’s next?

The Houston Astros won their first World Series crown in their 56th season since starting play as the Colt .45s. And they did it Wednesday night with a 5-1 victory at Dodger Stadium, which opened on April 10, 1962 — the same day Houston beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 in its first game.

Seven of the 30 clubs remain without a title, all expansion teams.

The oldest is the Texas Rangers, who began play as the expansion Washington Senators in 1961 and moved west after the 1971 season.

Three other franchises that took the field in 1969 are still seeking their first World Series rings: the San Diego Padres; the Washington Nationals, who began as the Montreal Expos and left Canada after the 2004 season; and the Milwaukee Brewers, who spent one season as the Seattle Pilots, went bankrupt and headed to Wisconsin.

Also without titles are the Seattle Mariners, who started play in 1977; the Colorado Rockies, who took the field for the first time in 1993, and the Tampa Bay Rays, known as the Devil Rays from 1998-2007.

Among the teams without titles, only Montreal/Washington and Seattle have not even reached the World Series.

The Cleveland Indians have the longest title drought. Cleveland won the World Series in 1920 and 1948, then lost in 1954, 1995, 1997 and 2016.

