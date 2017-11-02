Cane Rosso Serves Authentic Neapolitan Style Pizza In DFW

Filed Under: Cane Rosso, Dallas, DFW Restaurant Week, Italy, Neapolitan style pizza, Pizza, Texas, wood-fired oven

Serving some of the most authentic Neapolitan style pizza in DFW, Cane Rosso, which means “Red Dog” in Italian, started as a mobile catering oven, but quickly developed into one of Dallas’ favorite pizza chains.

With a specially built wood-fired oven from Italy that reaches 900 degrees, their pizzas are cooked in under 90 seconds, resulting in a delicate and light, slightly charred dough that is meant to be plated and then eaten with a fork and knife.

Every diner also has the opportunity to donate to the Cane Rosso Rescue, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing transportation, foster care, veterinary treatment, and other essential needs for dogs in search of a new home.

