Cane Rosso Serves Authentic Neapolitan Style Pizza In DFW

Serving some of the most authentic Neapolitan style pizza in DFW, Cane Rosso, which means “Red Dog” in Italian, started as a mobile catering oven, but quickly developed into one of Dallas’ favorite pizza chains.
With a specially built wood-fired oven from Italy that reaches 900 degrees, their pizzas are cooked in under 90 seconds, resulting in a delicate and light, slightly charred dough that is meant to be plated and then eaten with a fork and knife.
Every diner also has the opportunity to donate to the Cane Rosso Rescue, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing transportation, foster care, veterinary treatment, and other essential needs for dogs in search of a new home.