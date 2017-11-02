Child Sex Offenders To Be Identified On U.S. Passports

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is moving to require the passports of registered child sex offenders to identify them as such.

The State Department said this week it will revoke existing passports of registered child sex offenders and require them to apply for a new one that carries a notice saying the bearer “was convicted of a sex offense against a minor.” It said the same notice will be printed in the passports of sex offenders applying for a passport for the first time.

The step is being taken to comply with 2016 legislation known as the “International Megan’s Law” that aims to curb child exploitation and child sex tourism. The law is named for Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old girl murdered by a convicted child sex offender in New Jersey in 1994.

