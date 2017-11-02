Family, Friends Remember ‘Adorable’ Girls Allegedly Shot To Death By Their Mother

MABANK, Texas (CBS11) – The community of Mabank is remembering two little girls who were killed after investigators said their own mother shot them.

Sarah Nicole Henderson was arrested and booked on a capitol murder charge.

The Henderson County Sheriff said deputies were originally called out the family’s home for a suicidal woman.

When deputies arrived, a man and a woman told them everything was fine.

Three hours later, 911 dispatchers received a call that a woman had shot two kids.

“There’s no reason for this, none at all,” said Bridget Golds, who lives in Mabank. “How could someone do this to them?”

Golds and Jackie Nelms could not stand to sit at home as the details unraveled.

They brought a stuffed animal and plush doll for the girls.

“Makes you just want to gets yours, and cuddle them just to protect them from everybody,” said Nelms.

Jaylyne Palmer lives across the street from the family.

“Those little girls were so adorable. They would come over here on their little bicycles,” said Palmer.

She said she would hear Henderson yelling at the girls all the time, very loudly from the porch. But Palmer said she never heard or saw any other behavior.

“Not easy to think about. (They’re) innocent little girls. It breaks out hearts,” said Palmber.

Henderson’s bail has not been set.

She is supposed to be arraigned in Friday morning.