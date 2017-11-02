House GOP Set To Unveil Tax Overhaul; Keeps Retirement Rules

Filed Under: Congress, GOP, House Republicans, Politics, President Donald Trump, Republican, retirement accounts, Tax Plan, tax reform, Taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are set to unveil their far-reaching tax overhaul Thursday. They are making major changes while looking to preserve current tax rules for retirement accounts popular with middle-class Americans and retain a top income-tax rate for million-dollar earners.

GOP negotiators scrambled this week to finalize details of the first major revamp of the tax system in three decades. Though working furiously, they missed a self-imposed Wednesday deadline as top Republicans batted down rumors that the public rollout could be delayed until next week.

The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch