‘I Love Being Heather’: Actress Betsy Brandt On CBS Sitcom “Life In Pieces”

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

‘I Love Being Heather’: Actress Betsy Brandt On CBS Sitcom “Life In Pieces”

Filed Under: Betsy Brandt, Colin Hanks, DJ Sixsmith, Life In Pieces, Only CBS

Betsy Brandt fell in love with acting when she went on a high school field trip to watch a play in Canada. Early in her career, Brandt just wanted to be on someone’s show. Never did the Michigan native image being part of two hit shows in “Breaking Bad” and “Life in Pieces.” While Brandt is known for many dramatic roles in her career, she plays a witty character named Heather alongside stars Colin Hanks and James Brolin on the CBS sitcom “Life In Pieces,” which begins its third season tonight at 9:30pm EST.

Brandt stopped by the CBS Local Studio to discuss “Life in Pieces”, working on “Breaking Bad” and why the Flint water crisis has been such a personal issue for her.

“I love playing Heather on Life in Pieces,” Brandt told CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith in a recent sit-down interview. “I love being part of that family. It’s such a talented group of actors and nice people.”

Brandt knows a thing or two about working with talented actors after playing Marie on “Breaking Bad.” While Brandt admits that Marie was a difficult character to get along with, she had a feeling from the get go that this show would be a hit.

“I told my husband that Breaking Bad was the best pilot I’ve ever read. It was an actor’s dream to be on that set and work with that group of actors. To watch Bryan Cranston in rehearsal before we started shooting was such a fascinating experience.”

Catch Betsy tonight on the season three premiere of “Life in Pieces” at 9:30pm EST on CBS.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch