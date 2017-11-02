Jerry Jones And Dallas Cowboys Competing For The Preston Road Trophy

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – It may not be Cowboys-Redskins, or Cowboys-Eagles, or Cowboys-Giants, but Sunday’s Cowboys game against the Kansas City Chiefs is an old school rivalry.

“We look at it as a rivalry game because both teams started here in Dallas in 1960,” Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt admitted to CBS 11 Sports this week.

The Chiefs started in the AFL as the Dallas Texans in 1960, the same year the Dallas Cowboys started in the NFL.

To add to the rivalry, after Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989, Chiefs original owner Lamar Hunt created a traveling trophy to be awarded to the winner of the Cowboys/Chiefs game.

The Preston Road Trophy.

“My dad came up with the idea because he and Jerry both lived on Preston Road, almost across the street from each other,” Clark Hunt explained.

The unique award made quite a first impression on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, “That trophy really looked like a birdhouse in my mind.”

“It’s not very fancy, but it does the job,” Clark Hunt admitted.

It might be worth only fifty bucks, but to possess the Preston Road Trophy is priceless.

“Obviously, we are all trying to get the Lombardi Trophy,” Hunt confessed. “In the meantime, we love competing for the Preston Road trophy.”