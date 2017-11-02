Henderson County Mother Arrested For Allegedly Killing 2 Daughters

MABANK (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly shooting and killing her two young children. The incident actually began at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, when officials were called to a home outside of Payne Springs in Henderson County, in regards to a possible suicidal woman.

When deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home, they were told that everything there was fine and that nobody was in jeopardy. However, nearly three hours later, a man called 911 from the home to say that a woman had shot her two daughters.

Authorities then returned to the scene and located the deceased little girls, ages 5 and 7. Their bodies were taken to American Forensics in Dallas for examination. Officials in Henderson County have joined with Child Protective Services and the Texas Rangers to investigate the case, and a search warrant was issued for the home.

Deputies arrested Sarah Nicole Henderson of Mabank early Thursday and charged her with capital murder. Henderson is the mother of the two victims. The 29-year-old suspect is now behind bars at the Henderson County Jail. A motive for the killings has not yet been determined.