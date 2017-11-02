NFL: Cowboys’ Elliott Appeal Has No Chance Of Success

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

NFL: Cowboys’ Elliott Appeal Has No Chance Of Success

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, NFL Players Association, Second Circuit Court, Zeke Court Case

NEW YORK (AP) – Lawyers for the NFL have told an appeals court that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has no chance of success with his latest attempt to delay a six-game suspension.

The lawyers submitted papers Thursday to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeals court is considering whether to weigh in on Elliott’s suspension for domestic violence allegations. His union’s lawyers argued that he will be damaged irreparably if his suspension begins with Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

NFL lawyers wrote that lawyers for the NFL Players Association argue that suspensions are “uniquely injurious to professional football players.” But they say that cannot be so because federal law can’t mean one thing for professional athletes and something else for every other employee.

Later Thursday, lawyers for Ezekiel Elliott filed a request with the 2nd Circuit Court to give them “a brief administrative stay” so that Elliott can play on Sunday.

Legal expert Daniel Wallach says the NFL Players Association filed the briefing since the court hadn’t yet ruled on their emergency motion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch