NFL: Cowboys’ Elliott Appeal Has No Chance Of Success

NEW YORK (AP) – Lawyers for the NFL have told an appeals court that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has no chance of success with his latest attempt to delay a six-game suspension.
The lawyers submitted papers Thursday to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The appeals court is considering whether to weigh in on Elliott’s suspension for domestic violence allegations. His union’s lawyers argued that he will be damaged irreparably if his suspension begins with Sunday’s game against Kansas City.
NFL lawyers wrote that lawyers for the NFL Players Association argue that suspensions are “uniquely injurious to professional football players.” But they say that cannot be so because federal law can’t mean one thing for professional athletes and something else for every other employee.
Later Thursday, lawyers for Ezekiel Elliott filed a request with the 2nd Circuit Court to give them “a brief administrative stay” so that Elliott can play on Sunday.
Legal expert Daniel Wallach says the NFL Players Association filed the briefing since the court hadn’t yet ruled on their emergency motion.