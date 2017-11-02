No. 10 TCU Coming Off 1st Loss, Back Home Against Texas

Texas (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) at No. 10 TCU (7-1, 4-1, CFP No. 8), Saturday, 6:15 p.m. (Radio 1080 KRLD)

Line: TCU by 7.

Series record: Texas leads 62-24-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

TCU is coming off its first loss, dropping the Horned Frogs from sole possession of the Big 12 lead into a four-way tie for first place. The Frogs have won three in a row against Texas — the only other time they did that was when winning four in a row from 1935-38. The Longhorns have won their two true road games in the Big 12 this season, including 17-7 at Iowa State, which last week beat TCU 14-7.

KEY MATCHUP

Horned Frogs QB Kenny Hill against the Texas defense. Hill will be looking to bounce back after two turnovers, an interception and lost fumble, inside the Iowa State 10 in the second half last week. The Frogs were held to a season-low 307 total yards and without an offensive touchdown. The Longhorns are third in the Big 12 allowing 21 points a game, and held Baylor to 249 total yards last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: DB DeShon Elliott is the national leader with six interceptions, the most for Texas since Earl Thomas set a school record with eight in 2009. He is third on the team with 40 tackles (32 solo).

TCU: KaVontae Turpin has kick returns for touchdowns in each of the last two games, a 90-yard kickoff return last week for TCU’s only score after a 90-yard punt return against Kansas. Turpin’s four career special teams TDs are tied for the most in school history.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU is 4-1 against Texas since they became Big 12 rivals in 2012. The Longhorns are 61-20-1 in all other meetings, including 1924-95 while still in the old Southwest Conference. … The Longhorns defense has 10 interceptions this season. Four have been returned for TDs, one short of the matching the school record. … Texas has scored 58 points off 14 forced turnovers, while allowing only seven points off the 11 Longhorns turnovers. … The Horned Frogs are 4-0 at home with two shutouts.

