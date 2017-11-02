CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Sports Illustrated Predicted 2017 Astros Title In 2014

LOS ANGELES (AP) – What jinx?

Sports Illustrated boldly predicted an Astros’ World Series title on its cover in 2014 — after Houston had lost more than 100 games for three straight years — proclaiming: “Your 2017 World Series Champs.” It featured a picture of George Springer in a bright Astros jersey.

It proved to be oh so prophetic. Not only did the Astros win, Springer was named Series MVP after boosting Houston over the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Sports Illustrated took a victory lap on Twitter, sending out an updated gif of the cover that shows Springer’s uniform morphing from the throwback rainbow version to the orange tops they wore in Game 7. The tweet simply said, “Called it …”

The SI cover has long been considered bad luck. Teams have flopped, athletes have been injured and some even died shortly after gracing the front page.

The magazine had a bit of a hedged bet in this Series, of course. It also ran a Dodgers cover this summer with the headline “Best. Team. Ever?”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Sam Rose says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Need to add asterisks * AT TIME OF ARTICLE VERLANDER WAS NEVER PART OF THAT PROCESS TOUTED IN THAT ARTICLE. HE WAS NOT HOME GROWN OR SOME UNDER VALUED PLAYER FROM WITHIN THEIR “PROCESS” SYSTEM.

    THERE IS NO WAY THEY EVEN GET TO THE WS WITHOUT HIM.

    SI COVER IS RIGHT– BUT THEY DID NOT WIN IT ALL BY STICKING TO SOME SABERMETRIC SAVE THEIR PROSPECTS SYSTEM PER ARTICLE WRITTEN.

