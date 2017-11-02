Tasha’s KRLD To Do List November 2-5, 2017

Celebrate “Day of the Dead” with the first annual Tequila and Tacos Festival tonight (11/2) from 6 to 10 featuring the House of Spirits.  Tonight’s event at One Arts Plaza in Downtown Dallas will include a live DJ, Tequila samples, tacos and more.  Ages 21 and up.

Comedians Dennis Miller and David Spade are at Winstar Casino Friday night. (11/3)

Sawyer Brown is playing Billy Bob’s Texas Friday night. (11/3)

The Dallas Bike Ride is at Dallas City Hall Saturday. (11/4) Dallas Bike Ride is a celebration of bicycling in Big D. It’s the only day you can adventure around your city by bike with no cars. It is a fun, recreational ride with friends and neighbors and bicyclists of all ages (three and up) and all riding abilities. It is a 20 mile ride on car-free, safe streets with beautiful skyline views.

The North Dallas Toy Show is Saturday at the Dallas Event Center. (11/4)

The Dallas Record Show is at Richardson Civic Center Saturday. (11/4) Even though the show is primarily vinyl based, you will also find a great selection of CD’S, posters and plenty of other music memorabilia.

The 8th Annual Festival at the Switchyard is Saturday in Carrollton featuring The Toadies and Everclear. (11/4)

The Guess Who are at Arlington Music Hall Saturday night. (11/4)

Toad the Wet Sprocket is playing the House of Blues tonight. (11/2)

Three Dog Night is playing the Majestic tonight. (11/2)

Mandatory microchipping for all dogs and cats four months or older in the City of Dallas has been in effect for four months –  but many still do not know. To bring awareness and help pet owners comply with the law, Spay Neuter Network will be holding a free microchip clinic at Dallas Animal Services this Saturday, November 4th from 9am to noon. Low cost vaccinations will also be available. NO appointment needed. (Dallas Animal Services, 1818 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75212)

 

