Texans QB Watson Out For Season With ACL Tear

Jerry Jones And Dallas Cowboys Competing For The Preston Road Trophy "We look at it as a rivalry game because both teams started here in Dallas in 1960," Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt admitted to CBS 11 Sports this week.

Exclusive: Crash Victim Suing Deceased Child's Father Is 'Shocked And Disgusted'Wesley Mathews is being sued by Lateace Cook for a 2015 car crash. Cook spoke exclusively to CBS11, saying she only she only just realized the man accused of his toddler's death and disappearance is the same man who crashed into her.